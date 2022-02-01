American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 125,035 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of CoreCivic worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. FMR LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after buying an additional 13,664,532 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 553,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 387,636 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

