American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,391 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of HomeStreet worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $996.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.