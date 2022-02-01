American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,410 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of Weis Markets worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 158,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

