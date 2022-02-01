American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 9,922 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.