American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of First Foundation worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

