American Century Companies Inc. Buys 31,163 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Costamare worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Costamare during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.