American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,989 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 122.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HMN stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

