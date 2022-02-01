American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 616,724 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Coeur Mining worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

CDE stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

