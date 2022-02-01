American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Middlesex Water worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

