American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.