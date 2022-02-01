American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $724.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

