American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,076 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

