American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,246,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

