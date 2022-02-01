American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Magellan Health worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 623.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

