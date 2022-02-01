American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 822.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.36. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

