American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Preferred Bank worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

PFBC stock opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

