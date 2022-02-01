American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.