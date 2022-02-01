American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.33% of ScanSource worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 18.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $799.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

