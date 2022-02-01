American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 294,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

