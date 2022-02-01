American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Enerplus worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 130.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 79.5% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.