American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,486 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 360,311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $824.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

