American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.52% of Financial Institutions worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 90.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.