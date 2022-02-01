American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,682 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in América Móvil by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 132,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth $36,277,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

AMX stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

