American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

