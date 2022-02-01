American Century Companies Inc. Invests $2.47 Million in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lithium Americas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth approximately $50,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

