American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

