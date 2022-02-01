American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 49,648 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 205.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

