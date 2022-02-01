American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 53,072 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDEV. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

