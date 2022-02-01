American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

