American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $121.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

