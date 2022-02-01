American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 204.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,396 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,977. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

