American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,336,852 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,336,852 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

