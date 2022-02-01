American Century Companies Inc. Takes $2.91 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 131,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.29. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

