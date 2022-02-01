American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

