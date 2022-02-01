American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.04 Million

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce sales of $506.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.05 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $521.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

Shares of AEL opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

