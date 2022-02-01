American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.