American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Director Purchases $40,250.00 in Stock

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 741,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

