American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.08

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as low as C$4.00. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 90,917 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.08.

In related news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

