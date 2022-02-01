American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of American National Group worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.45. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

