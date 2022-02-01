American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWR opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

