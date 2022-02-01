American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Holdings Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Well worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

