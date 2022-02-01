Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report sales of $242.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.10 million and the lowest is $239.50 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

