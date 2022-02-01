Ameris Bancorp to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $12,438,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

