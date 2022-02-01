Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,710,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. 42,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.42 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

