Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 7,770 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.69. 137,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,345. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.70 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.