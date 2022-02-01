Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.79. 25,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,637. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

