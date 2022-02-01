Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 211,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

