Analysts Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to post sales of $203.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BVH opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $628.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

