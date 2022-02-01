Analysts Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to post sales of $203.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BVH opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $628.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $42,127.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.