Analysts Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) will report sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 442,490 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 609,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.08.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

