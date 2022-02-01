Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post sales of $607.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.80 million and the lowest is $602.00 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $567.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.51. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,062,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

